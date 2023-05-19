Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $544,488.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE YUM opened at $138.45 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.