Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.48.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Zillow Group Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
