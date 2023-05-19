Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $415,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

