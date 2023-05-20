1,389 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

