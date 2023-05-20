148 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,784,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $822.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $831.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $751.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.93.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

