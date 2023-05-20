1,593 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after buying an additional 1,942,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,336,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,040. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

