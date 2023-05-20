2,070 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $725.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

