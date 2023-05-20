2,274 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In other news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $142,937.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,059.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $142,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,003.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of -0.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. Analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

