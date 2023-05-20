2,913 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $26.60 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.