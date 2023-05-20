3,106 Shares in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer WealthShield ETF alerts:

Pacer WealthShield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PWS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Profile

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.