3,564 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 8.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

