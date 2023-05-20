425 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $298.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $299.22.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

