494 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $226.33 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

