51,698 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 892,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 204,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

