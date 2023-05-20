5,666 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RXO opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RXO shares. Cowen started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

