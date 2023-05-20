7,128 Shares in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

TYO stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

