949 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius Stock Down 1.3 %

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

Celsius stock opened at $131.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

