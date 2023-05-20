Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 177.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

