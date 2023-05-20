Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 673,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 585,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 846,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after buying an additional 442,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

