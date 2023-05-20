Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

