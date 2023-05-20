América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Featured Stories

