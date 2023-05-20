American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 9.2 %

AEO opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

