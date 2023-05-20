Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $68,538.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,537 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,329.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $68,538.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 986,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,329.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock worth $664,876. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

