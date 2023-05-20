Andrew Hykes Sells 17,916 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

