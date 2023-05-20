APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

