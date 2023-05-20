AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of AppFolio worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 115,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

AppFolio stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.51 and a 1 year high of $148.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

