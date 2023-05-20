ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

