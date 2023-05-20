Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,157,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.78 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $480.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 942.86%.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

