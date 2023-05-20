Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 515 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 322.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NWN stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.