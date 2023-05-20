Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 641 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,749 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $72,534,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,654,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 464,286 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

