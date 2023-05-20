Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,067 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ADT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $147,017,000 after purchasing an additional 490,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADT by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Delu Jackson acquired 8,650 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Delu Jackson bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

