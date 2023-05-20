Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,216 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 2,202,775 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,084 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

