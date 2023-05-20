Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 196 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 43,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

