Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 394 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,766.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

