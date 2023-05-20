Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

