Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Azenta were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of AZTA opened at $42.60 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

