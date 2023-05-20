Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $847.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,544.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,750 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

