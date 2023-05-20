Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,003 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.