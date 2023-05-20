Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 296,429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DJD opened at $42.15 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.