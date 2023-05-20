Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 40.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMM stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

