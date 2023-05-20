Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 460,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,754 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of LAZ opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

