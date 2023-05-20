Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,002 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $100.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $827.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

