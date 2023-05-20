Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,730 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,241,500. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 20.83. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of -0.94.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

