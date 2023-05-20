Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 698 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.