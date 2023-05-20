Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 751 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PKG opened at $129.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.