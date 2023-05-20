Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WU opened at $12.22 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.