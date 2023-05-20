Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trustmark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,921,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trustmark by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 732,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

