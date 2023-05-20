Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,067 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.