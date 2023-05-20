Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,766 Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $342,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

