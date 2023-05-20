Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,854 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,854 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

NYSE:STM opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

